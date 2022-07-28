



.. appointment not for person of my social status – Austin Umahi

By Peter Okutu



The immediate younger brother to Ebonyi state Governor, Mr Austin Umahi has rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment as the Secretary of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission(RMAFC).

He said the appointment was not for person of his social status. In a statement issued in Abakaliki, Austin Umahi said that the appointment was good for job seekers or retired civil servant and not for someone of his social status.

He announced that anyone who is interested in the position should contact the Governor because as far as he is concerned, the position was still vacant.

He said: “Let me deeply appreciate each and everyone of you that sent his or her congratulatory message and numerous calls for my appointment as the RAMFC Secretary.

“I am honestly humbled by this show of love, however I regret to inform you that I declined the appointment because it is at best for job seekers or retired civil servants or better still anyone who loves the job and secondly, I am convinced that at my age and work experience it is not in doubt that I know what I want in life”.

“Please if you are interested in the position do not hesitate to approach our indefatigable governor to do the needful because as far as I am concerned the position is still vacant. Thanks and God bless”.

Austin Umahi who emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress withdrew from the race for Governor Umahi.

However, INEC refused to accept the senior Umahi’s candidacy for the position forcing him to sue INEC.

The court however agreed that INEC was right to refuse publishing his name as candidate of the party for as the second primary which he won was not follow the stipulations of the electoral act.

The court ordered for a fresh primary election within 14 days.

RELATED NEWS