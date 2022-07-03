Emerging reports indicate that more bodies of soldiers and police officers killed during an ambush by terrorists at Shiroro, Niger State, have been recovered.

Sani Kokki, the convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, on Sunday disclosed that the death toll has risen to 48.

The youth leader, who spoke to newsmen in Minna, Niger State capital, disclosed that in addition to 42 casualties earlier reported, more bodies were recovered on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 48.

Giving a breakdown of the figure, Kokki said the 48 casualties include 34 soldiers, eight mobile policemen and six locals.

“Based on thorough and reliable local findings as at this (Saturday) evening, the death toll has risen to 48.

“The breakdown as at last count shows that 34 soldiers have been confirmed dead, eight mobile policemen have been confirmed dead and six locals have been confirmed dead,” Kokki said.

The soldiers were ambushed by gunmen while responding to a distress call following an attack on a mining site in the community.

After killing the officers and the locals, the assailants abducted some of the miners.

Reacting to the attack, President Muhammdu Buhari said his government would hunt down the terrorists and make them face the law.

He described the attack as an assault on the nation.