By Biodun Busari

World leaders have paid tribute to Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest serving premier who was assassinated on Friday.

Abe, 67, died after being shot during a speech in Nara, Japan. His suspected killer, Tetsuya Yamagami who shot him has been arrested and detained.

However, Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is among leaders who have extended condolences to the deceased on the wake of his gruesome assassination.

Buhari, in a statement signed on Friday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said: “We joined all Japanese in mourning the loss of the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister and outstanding leader. Under Abe, Nigeria and Japan enjoyed a strategic partnership, supporting each other’s shared aspirations on economic cooperation, healthcare, human resource development, disaster risk reduction, peace and security.”

The President of the United States, Joe Biden said: “I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him.”

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump wrote on his social media: “Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was assassinated. His killer was captured and will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly. Few people know what a great man and leader Shinzo Abe was, but history will teach them and be kind.”

In his own words, former US President, Barack Obama said: “I am shocked and saddened by the assassination of my friend and longtime partner Shinzo Abe in Japan. Former Prime Minister Abe was devoted to both the country he served and the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan. I will always remember the work we did to strengthen our alliance, the moving experience of traveling to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor together, and the grace he and his wife Akie Abe showed to me and Michelle.”

The outgone British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said: “Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took to Twitter to write: “So deeply shocked to hear about the past PM of Japan-Shinzo Abe. He was one of the first leaders I met when I became PM. He was deeply committed to his role but also generous and kind. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan.”

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted: “On behalf of the French people, I send my condolences to the Japanese authorities and people after the assassination of Shinzo Abe. Japan is losing a great prime minister who dedicated his life to his country and worked to bring balance to the world.”

António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, said: “I’m deeply saddened by the horrific killing of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. I had the privilege of knowing him for years and will always remember his collegiality and commitment to multilateralism. My condolences to his family, and the people and Government of Japan.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said: “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “The assassination of Abe Shinzo is incredibly shocking – and I’m deeply saddened. The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend. My thoughts are with his wife, Akie, and the people of Japan as they mourn this loss. You’ll be missed, my friend.”

Queen Elizabeth II said: “My family and I were deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic death of former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe. I have fond memories of meeting Mr Abe and his wife during their visit to the United Kingdom in 2016. His love for Japan, and his desire to forge ever-closer bonds with the United Kingdom, were clear. I wish to convey my deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and to the people of Japan at this difficult time.”