… he’s not a stranger to us, he is loyal , dependable

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River has thrown its weight behind the choice of Sen. Kashim Shettima as running mate to Sen. Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday in Calabar by the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Erasmus Ekpang, the party said the choice of Shettima will guarantee victory for APC in 2023.

The statement said that the Cross River chapter of the APC pledges full alliance and support for the presidential candidate and his running mate ahead of the polls.

“Sen. Shettima who is a two-term Governor of Borno has exemplified a mesmerizing track record of irreproachable service to the public and has shown competency in all the positions he has held.

“Also, Shettima is an undoubtedly loyal and devoted member of our party who has all it requires to be an excellent running mate to our flag-bearer.

“By the special grace of God, Shettima is going to be the Vice President of Nigeria from next year because we are marching to victory,” Ekpang said.

Erasmus further explained in the statement that Shettima was not a stranger to Cross River adding that he had his one year compulsory membership of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, at the defunct Nigerian Agricultural Cooperative Bank, Calabar, from 1989 to 1990.

“We affirm that Tinubu has made the best choice of Shettima as his running mate for the upcoming election as the Senator has proven to be an able and loyal lieutenant.

“We urge all members of our party across Nigeria to give the APC’s flag-bearer and his running mate their ultimate support.

“We assure Nigerians that the choices our party has made in our presidential ticket are for the best interest of our nation,” he said.