Shettima complements Tinubu, says Keyamo

Tinubu (left) and Shettima

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has described Senator Kashim Shettima as a perfect match for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2023 general elections.

Keyamo made the assertion in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Recall that Tinubu had earlier announced Shettima, a former governor and Senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District, as his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential.

Read Also:

“Senator Kashim Shettima is the perfect choice as VP (Vice President),” he added.

Prior to Shettima’s announcement as running mate for the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu had earlier submitted Kabiru Masari’s as a place-holder.

The move was to meet the July 15 required deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for political parties to submit the final names of their presidential candidates and running mates.

Tinubu had been speculated to have narrowed down his running mate options to either Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State or his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Shettima was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari, leader of the party, in his homestead, Daura, Katsina State on Sunday.

Vanguard News