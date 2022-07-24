.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi to declare his assets ahead of the 2023 general elections.

SERAP made this call in a statement via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, SERAP directed its call to all the presidential candidates ahead of the February 2023 presidential election to urgently publish details of thier assets and liabilities.

The group also called on the presidential candidates to publicly commit to rejecting vote buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.

However, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state has yet to make a public declaration of his assets as directed by SERAP.

But, prior to the call of SERAP, Obi has been critical of the system, government of Nigeria particularly the economy, saying Nigeria has remained a consuming country instead of producing nation.

Obi has constantly blamed the challenges confronting Nigeria on poor leadership and lack of vision by the people occupying leadership positions.

Obi believes Nigeria is heavily endowed with talented and willing youth population, who, according to him, are hindered by the old people.

Obu also advocates that young people, full of energy and talents, should be given a space create opportunities for the poor in the country to earn a living.

Meanwhile, pesidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore is the first presidential candidate to declare his assets ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Sowore, who declared his assets in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Saturday, stated that he has 2 used cars: a Toyota Camry & Lexus RX 350.

“A home in my village worth maybe N5m, three iPhones, a Galaxy Note 10 Lite (if you could call those assets), SaharaReporters Media Group ( don’t know the worth as of today), a four bedroom bungalow in New Jersey & nothing more!” he added.

“I also recently opened a @capitalone US bank account that has in it about $300, I have a @ZenithBank campaign account for the #Sowore2023 Presidential account. I have nothing more besides financial support that I occasionally get from friends and family (if those count as assets),” he added.

Sowore stated that he has never operated any offshore account(s) or worked with a tax haven to hide his assets, adding that, “These are the assets I have in my entire life.”

The human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner also condemned vote-buying during the much-anticipated 2023 elections.

“I reject vote-buying on or before 2023 election date,” he said.