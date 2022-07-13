By Dirisu Yakubu

The Benue State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, has dismissed report of collapsing its structures for the Labour Party in the state describing the report as false and mischievous.

Vanguard reports that John Enemari was quoted in a statement as saying that given the “crisis” in the national leadership of the party, the SDP in Benue has decided to work with the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to the development, Vice Chairman of SDP in Benue state, Emmanuel Ibyabya said Enemari does not have the authority to speak for the party as he has since been expelled from SDP.

He said: “Ordinarily, the SDP as a disciplined, strong and focused political party with huge prospects of resounding victories in next year’s general elections, would not have contemplated joining issues with persons of questionable character but for those who may not easily detect and differentiate truth and falsehood, we have decided to set records in proper perspective.

“It is expedient to put on record that, if it is the same John Enemari that we know, he was suspended by the party in January, 2022 and later expelled at the National Convention of the SDP on 8th June, 2022 and has seized to be a member of SDP.

“He therefore lacks the locus standi to act even as a member of the party.

“That John Enemari has been expelled from office as a disloyal and unfaithful party man, whose leadership was turning a pestilential hair on the skin of the party and his superiors is no longer news as this can be verified from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the SDP national secretariat.

“Following his suspension and later expulsion; instead of showing remorse to rebuild his lost integrity, the former chairman decided to embark on mischief and unfruitful attempts to recruit elements with the aim to dismember the party.

“As a sad venture, Enemari purportedly went further in the desperate attempt to convince one of the political parties of a planned defection with large followership, which, again failed on distrust.

“While the state chapter of the Social Democratic Party is not interested in his political voyage, we wish the unsuspecting public to know that the SDP is not in talks or has contemplated alliance or merger with any political party.

“SDP has since concluded its primary elections and the names of all candidates are well published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and this information can be verified from the Benue state INEC offices.

“The party is convinced of expected victories in the 2023 general elections as all of its candidates are credible and reliable enough to give the party the desired victory.

“We however know that as a drowning politician, Enemari is desperately in search of anything to grasp and save face and might deceive any political party or person that does not know him well.

“Let it be known that no member of the SDP has joined Labour Party or any other political party and we urge our members and sympathizers to be watchful, resolute and determined for victories in 2023.

“SDP remains united and committed to Social Justice. The State Working Committee as well as members of the party are fully behind the State Chairman, Hon. Ameh Ebute Jnr.”

When contacted, national chairman of the party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam said, “there is no truth in the merger story. Enemari was expelled from the party. He is no longer a member of SDP as we speak.”