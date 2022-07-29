Graduate: Graduation cap

As the wave of insecurity continues to threaten the learning and lives of Nigerian students on campuses, the founder of City of Knowledge Academy (CKA), Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, has stressed the need for school owners to beef up the existing security architecture in their schools.

She said: “The security situation in the country has not only impacted negatively on parents and students’ learning but has also affected the numbers of students admitted in boarding schools.”

Belo-Olusoga who spoke during the CKA Honours’ Day and Graduation Ceremony, decried the present security situation in the country, adding that owners of schools should do more to secure the lives of the students on campus.

According to her, one of the ways to secure lives and property in the school is to ensure a functional CCTV mounted on strategic places within and without of the school premises.

To ensure the safety of our children, she urged schools to beef up security from school’s gate to every nook and cranny of the campus.

She said: “Right now, we have beefed up our security from the gate at the City of Knowledge Academy in Ijebu Ode. As the Proprietress of the school, I am often questioned at the gate when my windscreens are up and the security can not see my face.

“Until I wind down the windscreen of my car and my face becomes visible to our security personnel, they won’t allow me in.”

According to her, the incident often happens when a new security who does not know my car and number plate is on duty.

“At times, the new security personnel would keep me outside until I get clearance,” she explained.

Belo-Olusoga who disclosed the devastating effects of the present insecurity of the nation, pointed out that CKA used to have students from Anambra State, Delta State, and Rivers State, adding , “most of those students don’t come again due to the insecurity in the country.”

She, therefore tasked school owners that besides the security at the gate, the school premises should also be well lighted at night such that you can see anything from a distance.

“We have security stationed at every nook and cranny of the campus such that you cannot just drive in and drive out the way you like.” Apart from the indigenous uniform men all around us, we also have a very good relationship with the Ogun State Police Command that details a police patrol team from time to time to keep our students safe. “

