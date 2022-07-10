The leading Pan African real estate company, Adron Homes and Properties has shared over 3,000 rams with Nigerians for the Sallah celebration.

In a statement released by the company’s Director-General of Sales and Marketing, Mrs. Folashade Oloruntoba today at the company’s head office in Lagos said, “Adron Homes and Properties has shared well 3,000 rams to its customer in its 2022 Ileya Sallah promo currently running.

Oloruntoba stated “the company has shared the rams and other gifts in over eight states where it has physical presence across eight states, namely; Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Abuja, Nasarawa, Niger, and Ekiti respectively.

The promo which will span till August will see many of both its existing and new customers smiling home with various gift items from the real estate company.

Oloruntoba added that the purpose of the ram and other gift sharing is to appreciate the customers and to welcome more prospective customers.

She further explained, “Adron has given out over 3,000 rams and other gift items to Nigerians for the festive season and will continue till August as the promo continues.”

It will be recalled that the real estate company clocked 10 years in the real estate business and has so far bridged the gap in affordable housing among Nigerian citizens.

The 10th anniversary, the company has reiterated will be a year-long event and this is one of the numerous givebacks the company will be embarking on in appreciation of its customers and giving back to society.

Oloruntoba emphasized that everyone needs to take advantage of the company’s affordable housing scheme with a flexible payment plan that will span 24 to 36 months payment duration.