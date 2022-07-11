The average data breach costs companies upwards of $4 million per incident. Sahara Protocol presents a new, secure, Blockchain-backed platform that won’t let DeFi and synthetic asset traders down.

The Sahara network has managed to amass a cool $2 million pre-MVP funding. They are priding themselves on funding themselves entirely up until the MVP rounds begin. Until then, they are quietly building away at the newest blockchain platform on the market. What makes this one different? Sahara is taking the blockchain technology we associate with producing cryptocurrency and applying it differently. This advance in online security permits trading the most volatile assets in a secure, safe online space.

Changing the Way we Blockchain

The Sahara project is changing the way we perceive blockchain and cryptocurrencies. By setting up the Sahara Protocol system, which introduces strict privacy protocols on any company trading in crypto, synthetic, DeFi, stable, or volatile assets. Their system introduces stringent privacy measures that allow you to keep your business, transactions, and trades completely secure. Nobody likes online spying, and nobody likes hackers.

Doesn’t Blockchain Tech Prevent Hacking?

Yes and no. Blockchain technology works by creating several servers run through several more computer terminals, each one of which is like a building block in the chain. Remove a partnership; the chain might still work, but it will be slower. The foundation belief about blockchain being completely secure is no lie. If you hacked one computer on one server, you would still need to break the code of the other computers on that server before you had an entire puzzle piece. You might have a hundred computers solving complex mathematical equations every ten minutes to produce bitcoin – but you will never steal a whole coin unless you hack all those computers at once.

The potential for stealing even from a crypto wallet is still possible. What we must remember is that security protocols end when you create the product of the blockchain. Once we make the token, the computers move on to the next. We don’t store the coin across multiple PCs; it is stored in a crypto wallet. By now, we must all be familiar with the legend of Joe Grand. Joe is a famous Oregon hacker who once managed to hack into a crypto wallet holding $2 million. The point is that crypto wallets, where we store the coins we worked so hard to produce, are easier to hack than the systems we use to make said coins… and that’s a problem.

Sahara and Security

The Sahara Protocol introduces a set platform that revolutionizes the crypto wallet industry. Their system allows complete trade security no matter what you trade-in and where you trade online. If we apply those same principles across any point of access to a cryptocurrency we have as traders, we can protect our assets well into the future.