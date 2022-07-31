.

Ayo Onikoyi

A Nigerian family-orientated restaurant known as ‘Ruth’s Buka’ is reportedly making waves in faraway United States of America in Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, California with its unique offering of Nigerian home-made cuisines.

There have been rave reviews from people on social media on how good the joint is showcasing the Nigerian culinary culture to the world and thus making the country proud, about its people and culture.

According to the owner and founder, Ruth Ejuwa, a professional America-based, Nigerian caterer from Delta State in Nigeria, Ruth’s Buka is a family-oriented food from The Root restaurant, started in an average garage of her home and catering for various people throughout the Bay Area.

“We are an authentic family-oriented restaurant. Every spice we use to make our delicious food at Ruth’s Buka are from back home in Nigeria that will make you miss home once you take a bite,” says Ruth Ejuwa.

RELATED NEWS