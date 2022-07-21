Ruth Kadiri and her newborn

By Precious Chukwudi

Star actress, Ruth Kadiri, has welcomed her second child. The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to announce the birth of her child.

In a post, where she shared photos of her pregnancy shoot and also the delivery of her baby, she wrote: “Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika born 20th of July 2022.

“I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers.”

Ruth kadiri, who was born in Benin City, Edo state, studied Mass Communication at the University of Lagos and Business Administration at Yaba College of Technology.

Ruth, who has over 50 movies to her credit, ventured into Nollywood with her first film, ‘Boys Cot’.

