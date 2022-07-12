By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Northwest chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has thrown its support behind the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The decision was taken in Dutse, Jigawa state capital when zonal officials of the party led by the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Malam Salihu Moh. Lukman met with parry leaders and other stakeholders in the state.

“Prominent among issues raised at the meeting is the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the Party’s Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and how the Zone should position itself in bringing victory to the party at all levels”, said the zonal publicity secretary, Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada.

He said “participants resolved to work for the unity of party members and stronger commitment to mobilize Nigerians to vote to elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima as the next President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all candidates of the APC in the 2023 general elections”.

According to him, the ongoing voter registration exercise was also analysed and participants submitted that “the exercise was moving extremely slow due to the inadequacy of capturing systems which results to the poor outcome recorded by the geographical Zone”.

On his part, Lukman assured that all the issues raised during the interaction will be reflected in his report at the end of the tour for proper documentation and action.

Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar who was represented by his deputy and the party gubernatorial candidate in the state, Alhaji Umar Namadi thanked the Zonal party officials for visiting the state on a fact-finding mission.

The Deputy Governor enumerated measures taken to strengthen the party in the state which he said includes the establishment of reconciliation committee saddled with the responsibility of reaching out to aggrieved party members for reconciliation.

“Another committee established by the Jigawa State Government is that for voter registration which is charged with the responsibility of ensuring success of the exercise in the state”, said Mada.