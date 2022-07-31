By Nnamdi Ojiego

In its efforts to lift as many Nigerians as possible out of poverty, the District 9110 of the Rotary Club of Egbeda said it would raise about N30 million in funds from corporate partners, members, and the government to execute eight outstanding projects in one year.

The projects include the completion of a vocational training centre at Royal estate, Lagos, Free cervical vaccine test among female students, provision of water boreholes and water tanks to public schools, tree planting exercise, and beautification of public spaces.

The new President of Rotary Club of Egbeda, Mr. Ayodele Dada, who disclosed this in Lagos recently after his installation as the 20th president of the club, said the district wants to complete the construction of a #30 million vocational training centre where youths would engage in skills acquisition training to strengthen job creation drive.

According to him, “in this presidential year, the Rotary areas of focus will centre on Disease Prevention and Treatment, Maternal and Child Health, Basic Education and Literacy, Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Peace Building and Conflict Prevention, Planet Earth/Environment and Community Economic Development.

Speaking, Omotunde Lawson, First Female District Governor, Rotary International District 9110, called on all members to support the new president in actualising his target in one year.

Lawson observed that the president has an array of projects in the Rotary year and called on corporate organisations to support the district to achieve significant milestones for humanity.

On his part, the past president of the club and chairman of the Installation committee, Mr. Jerry Aigheyisi, said the club was set up from inception, as an association of friends with a mission to pull resources, talents and treasure together to help their communities.

He said this essentially selfless service to the less privileged was geared toward bridging the gap in needs of the society.

While noting that the theme of this Rotary International Club year is ‘Imagine Rotary,’ Aigheyisi called on Nigerians to empower the youths with skills to help boost the economy and reduce the issue of crimes in the country.

“We shall continue to do more by rendering humanitarian services to our community, make it a stronger and better place to live. We shall imagine a world that deserves our best where we get up each day knowing that we can make a difference”, he stated.

