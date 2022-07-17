The 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League ended Sunday with Rivers United crowned as champions. Rivers capped their sterling all-round season long performance with a 1-0 victory over Gombe United to finish with 77 points and a plus 34 goal aggregate.

Expectedly, MFM, Kano Pillars, Heartland and Katsina United took the undignified steps of going to relegation, having finished one, two, three and four places from behind, dropping to the lower division of Nigeria football, baring any changes by the league organisers.

An appreciative Rivers State Governor Neysom Wike promised each player and official of Rivers United N1 million for winning the last match of the season yesterday, adding that the money was not part of what the state government had packaged for them for winning the title, for the first time in their history.

The final day of the 2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season saw many home teams winning their matches with some escaping the drop on the final day.