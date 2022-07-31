By Femi Salako

Rep Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, member federal house of representatives, representing Akoko North East/ North West Federal Constituency has successfully created a niche for himself as a lawmaker to be emulated by true progressives who wants to do right for their people.

His achievements and salient contributions speaks highly for him and his popularity keeps spreading like a wild fire because he has chosen to tread a path which honors the people, one which gives joy and delight to them as a community.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo clarified that his reason for venturing into partisan politics despite his enormous successes in profession and businesses had been largely informed by the desire to turn things around for his people. He opined that politics should only be for those who have been positively accomplished in life and those with the mindset to affect lives of the people meaningfully. Although BTO is convinced that service and passionate desire to positively af fect lives are also party of the motivating fac tors for joining politics.

When he emerged to represent the people at the Green Chamber, the security of the people was among some of his very important promises and it’s one which he has given himself wholly to achieving.

For a region which was plagued with various cases of insecurity, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo took it upon himself to facilitate the emergence of a structure which will effectively complement the efforts of the State Government in proving adequate security to his people and environs.

Within three years, he has done a lot to ensure this and among his numerous contributions was the donation of four vehicles to the men of the Nigerian Police Force in the Constituency, also it called for a security meeting amongst the Constituency stakeholders.

At the meeting were 28 regents in the area, opinion leaders, senior Police officials, NSCDC and Military officials, Amotekun personnel, Representatives Police Community Relations Committee, vigilante corps, students and youth groups.

Recently, the Lawmaker donated 20 motorcycles to the men of the regional security network, Amotekun in his constituency.

These development are the testament of the intentional effort of a lawmaker who truly want the overall safety of his people. To him, it’s not just talk, action is required and that’s what he is doing.

