A cross section of the Executive team of SmallSmall Tech

By Ephraim Oseji

Nigerian leading Property Tech Startup, RentSmallSmall has undertaken major rebranding efforts, uniting it and other products under a new company name and brand – SmallSmall Technology.

The firm was cofounded by Tunde Balogun, Naomi Olaghere and Pidah Tnadah in 2018.

The rebranding was in furtherance of their commitment to providing flexible, convenient, and quality living solutions to Nigerians, it said in a statement.

A new corporate logo, visual identity, website, mobile app are critical elements to this rebrand.

In addition to its rebrand, the company also announced the launch of its new products, Buy2Let and StayOne.

Prior to the launch of the product, Buy2Let, a pilot/beta test of the product was conducted last year, and great success was achieved.

This product is aimed at giving young people a head start in real estate investment, wherein they buy units, get vetted tenants and start earning guaranteed rental income.

It started that StayOne is a premium solution offering nightly stays for those looking for quality living spaces with exquisite furnishings.

In the last three years, the company has been providing monthly rental payments in two cities – Lagos and Abuja through its product RentSmallSmall; and is set to launch operations in five other cities including Enugu and Ondo before the end of July 2022.

It has recorded over 25,000 monthly stays across 24 locations in these cities, saved tenants over N1.4bn in agency and legal fees, and has tripled its waiting list to 70,000 people this year; challenging the traditional rental system that puts a strain on the renters with its yearly upfront payments.

The CEO and Co-Founder, Tunde Balogun, stated that the rebranding to SmallSmall Technology is coming at a strategic point in the company’s history; hence the launch of its new identity and the public unveiling of Buy2Let and StayOne.

He said, “We have recorded outstanding growth in the last three years, have uncovered new areas of development as we continue to serve our customers and understand the market better. SmallSmall is here to drive a better, easier, and smarter way of living.”

Powered by Technology, SmallSmall is committed to delivering on its promise to inspire a better lifestyle and promote convenient living for all. The company’s VP Product and Technology, Pidah Tnadah adds that with the new website and mobile application, customers would easily access all products with an improved seamless experience through and through.

“Our new website is the powerhouse of the solutions we are delivering. Smallsmall.com is built with our customers in mind, and delivering on our brand promise of convenience and ease. We have developed new dashboards for our subscribers and property owners that can be accessed on the website and on our mobile application. There is just so much in store for our customers on these new platforms and we are thrilled by all of it.”

Naomi Olaghere, VP and Cofounder, Operations, stressed the impact of the rebranding on the company and its customers, saying, “It only gets better from here. We continue to innovate and stay creative as we think of better ways to solve the needs of our customers. We have introduced exciting features for our customers – property owners and subscribers alike; such as the wallet option, a points-based rewards system, a dashboard that enables them stay up-to-date on all their interactions with us and so much more. It is truly an exciting time for us”

SmallSmall is transforming the housing market using technology as a critical driver of this change, and it is driving this through its products – RentSmallSmall, Buy2Let and StayOne.