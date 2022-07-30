As Lagos, Ogun sign MoU on access t station

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has commenced payment of compensation to about 800 people comprising tenants and property owners affected in the process of establishing the right of ways for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, Red line project in Ogun State.

Meanwhile, Lagos and Ogun State government had last week, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) granting Lagos access to acquire space for the construction of a train station and depot yard at Agbodo.

The MoU is a product of several high level meetings between both states for the Red Line rail which is projected to move more than One million passengers daily when fully completed and create employment for thousands of people apart from promoting real estate and improving the lifestyle of the people of both states.

The compensation process was carried out jointly by officials of the Land Bureau of the Ogun State Government and consultant to Lagos metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Messrs. Global Impact and Environmental Service.

Speaking at the commencement of the payment of compensation,yesterday, the Managing Director of LAMATA, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo represented by the Technical Adviser, Corporate and Investment Planning, LAMATA, Engr. Osa Konyeha, said the gesture was in In fulfilment of its promise to compensate affected parties by project.

Akinajo, said it underscored the importance of the process which she described as one of the outputs of the Lagos Ogun Joint Development Commission- the body set up to ensure seamless development between Lagos and Ogun states especially where there are cross boundary issues.

She stated that Lagos State Government was developing a number of transport schemes that would impact Ogun State, adding that one of such projects is the Red Line rail project which would have a station and depot in Agbado.

The Red Line has been forecasted to bring lots of economic and mobility benefits to Agbado and environs and short distance travel time between Agbado and Marina on Lagos Island by more than two hours, especially during the peak hours.

The MD of LAMATA thanked the government of Ogun State for immense cooperation given Lagos State and its agency, LAMATA to work to beat the deadline for the completion of the railway project’s infrastructure ahead of passenger operation slated for the first quarter of 2023.

The Red Line is Red Line is a 25-kilometre rail road from Agbado in Ogun State to Marina in Lagos. Its first phase from Agbado to Oyingbo is currently under construction and is due to commence passenger operations in the first quarter of 2023.

