By Paul Olayemi

JESSE – The Administration and Finance Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, and former Senatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta Central, Hon John Nani has revealed how Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa cost him his bid to win at the party senatorial primaries held in Sapele, Delta State insisting he did not lose

The former Delta State commissioner for Environment who lost the primaries to his challenger, Chief Ighoyota Amori, with 19 votes, (123 votes to 143 votes) made the claim while hosting members of his support group at his country home in Jesse, Ethiope West local government area of the State, at the weekend.

Nani said “We lost because there was pressure on the state Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, that he was supporting and funding my senatorial ambition so he had no choice than to ask some persons in the party to deliver my opponent.

“The Governor told me I was the only aspirant who lost at the primaries and went on to congratulate his opponent and took picture with him. We did not lose, he who is with God do not fail, If Christ is the head of the ship, the ship must have a destination if the destination is not the Senate for now that means a better destination might be ahead ” adding that he has accepted his fate.

Nani also berated those who think Governor Okowa’ is not a better choice for the party’s Vice President position.

“Atiku wanted somebody with articulated brain and he saw Governor Okowa as a very organised man who talks less and achieve more” he said.

The DESOPADEC boss also said leaving 75 billion naira in an account while people lack basic amenities makes no sense “Obi kept 75 billion while his people are hungry, a man who can’t turn Onitsha that is the hub of business in Africa to Dubai wants to turn Nigeria to Dubai, Peter Obi kept the money to save his bank from falling” noting that APC and Labour party should not be option for Nigerians when election comes next year.