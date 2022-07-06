By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling is close to sealing a move to Premier League side, Chelsea according to reports on an update from the deal.

The England midfielder has been in talks with Chelsea in the past weeks and has even accepted the club as a future destination after speaking directly with coach Thomas Tuchel.

Raheem Sterling accepted Chelsea as future destination weeks ago after direct talk with Tuchel – and personal terms fully agreed, he’ll be among best paid players. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Chelsea and City, set to agree final fee around £45m and then it will be completed. pic.twitter.com/he08wImBKH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022

He has now agreed personal terms and a move to London is now imminent.

Chelsea and City will reportedly agree final fee around £45m.

Sterling, 27, have also played at Liverpool and has been a key member of Manchester City’s squad in their Premier League dominance in recent years.