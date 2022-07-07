By JIMOH Babatunde

The Sunday brunch buffet served by the Radisson Hotel Ikeja- Lagos has become a rallying point for the who is who in society every weekend.

Guests and walk-in customers are served international and local cuisine in the contemporary hotel’s Collage restaurant.

It is not unusual to see the Executive chef, Hesham Ali leading his team as they move around to make the families enjoy their meal.

The signature restaurant of the hotel, the Collage restaurant, comes alive as families move in and out picking from the array of scrumptious food and tasty delights on the menu.

The restaurant leads into a bar area and a relaxation lounge, the perfect place to sip on a tasty cocktail or enjoy a light meal in a relaxed environment. Guests can unwind in the bar’s courtyard, enjoying drinks and canapés with friends, family, or business associates in the open air.

As a guest in the hotel for the weekend, the previous night at the restaurant was wholesome too as there was a live band on hand dishing out old school songs for those old at heart and complimented by songs for the young ones too.

Of interest were special number renditions for those celebrating birthdays and wedding anniversaries etc at the restaurant that weekend.

Just as it is for the dinner, it is the same for the breakfast. In-house guests can kick off the day with a nutritious meal beautifully presented and sourced from the best ingredients and served with fresh fruits.

Guests can sip on a soothing cup of tea with a room-service breakfast or wake up with fresh coffee from their in-room coffeemaker available in all the 94 modern rooms and suites in the hotel.

The hotel has a variety of room types to suit every guest’s need including, Junior Suites, Premium Rooms, Presidential Suite with Pool View, Standard Rooms, Suites – Pool View and Superior Rooms with Pool View.

All the rooms are fully Air- Conditioned with en-suite bathrooms, flat-screen 42’’ LCD TVs, complimentary tea, a well-stocked mini bar fridge, hairdryer, digital safe and complimentary Wifi with good connectivity for every guest.

Of interest in the rooms are plush mattresses, layers of white linens and a choice of pillows that help one relax and experience a great night’s sleep.

The hotel provides bright spaces that are both functional and inviting, creating a perfectly balanced environment for a relaxed stay.

The hotel also has modern and well-equipped facilities for business meetings, trade shows, wedding receptions and more.

The six meeting rooms can cater for a total of 350 delegates at a time and each conference room is well equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Radisson Hotel, Lagos Ikeja’s friendly and professional staff is happy to help plan every detail for meetings from setting up audiovisual equipment to organizing a mouthwatering meal with on-site catering.

The swimming pool behind the reception and overlooking the meeting rooms provides opportunities for guests to relax and unwind.

Speaking on the hotel’s services, the General Manager, Thys Van Der Merwe, said “Our hotel is an upscale brand offering the best services in hospitality, which enables our guests to find harmony in their travel experience, with natural surroundings and unexpected delights. We simply hope to continue to inspire the art of being in the moment.

“We are committed to helping our guests find the right balance for their stay, removing the discomforts travelling may bring and enabling them to switch off and relax, whilst expressing our, Yes I Can! service attitude to ensure the satisfaction of every guest.

Thys Van Der Merwe added that it is important to sustain the business and deliver to guests, special moments that keep them coming back.

“It is a home away from home feeling that we provide for every guest with a very personal touch. Many of our guests are regulars who gladly come back because we are passionate in all we do and forward-thinking in our approach to responding to their every need.

“My team is at the core of this hotel’s success and the goal is to continuously equip them with learning opportunities and customized training programs that see them through from induction to leadership roles. We look after our team because if we do, they will take care of our guests. This is very important to us.”