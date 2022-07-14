Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has reacted to viral videos of Permanent Voters Cards PVCs allegedly buried underground in Imo state, including inside the compound of an unnamed high-profile person.



INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye disclosed on Thursday that the Commission is not taking these allegations lightly.

According to him, INEC has “commenced immediate investigation and anyone found culpable in this diabolical scheme clearly intended to disenfranchise Nigerians will be sanctioned under the law”.

He said every eligible Nigerian who registered as a voter is entitled to his/her PVC, as the constitutional right to vote in any election must never be suppressed or abridged in any way.



Okoye added that as far as the record of the Commission is concerned, PVCs have been printed for all valid registrants in Nigeria up to 14th January 2022 and delivered to all the States of the Federation for collection by voters.

“We will not allow retrogressive elements to sabotage our efforts. The issues of voter registration, compilation of the voters’ roll and issuance of PVCs are at the heart of any democratic elections and the Commission is working hard to ensure that every eligible citizen who appears in person at the registration venue is registered. We assure Nigerians that this matter will be pursued to its logical conclusion”, he stated.



Already, Okoye said the Commission is reviewing the procedure for collecting PVCs to make it less cumbersome and more transparent.

“This will be a major topic at the next regular quarterly meeting with stakeholders so that working together we can find a lasting solution to the issue.



“Meanwhile, we appeal to those who found the allegedly buried PVCs to deliver them to our nearest State or Local Government office. This will be their patriotic contribution to the consolidation of our electoral process”, INEC stated.