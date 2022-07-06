Okun PTML Customs boss

By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command raked in a total of N117,568,218,513.00 in revenue collection half year, January to June 2022.

The command which in a statement said the figure is 12.3% over and above the sum of N104,649,202,251.00 collected within the corresponding period of 2021, is sequel to trade facilitation strategies and blockade of revenue leakages put in placed by the Customs Area Controller (CAC) , Comptroller Festus Oyedele Okun.

A release by the Command’s PRO, SC Yakubu Muhammad indicate that the the CAC is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that optimal revenue collection is achieved, with a prospect of meeting the remaining half year target.

Comptroller Okun advised importers and agents operating at the command to maximize the advantages offered by the four hour clearance time in making honest and accurate declaration.

Olin described the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation system as a policy instrument designed to achieve national economic and security interests, even as he enjoined stakeholders to support the success of of its implementation.

He also urged stakeholders to keep abreast of the Customs ICT innovations aimed at simplifying customs operations like the Non Intrusive Inspection (NII), aimed at achieving efficient and time saving cargo clearance, devoid of human interaction.

The statement reads:

“Comparatively, the command maintained a sustained trend of increase in monthly collections in 2022 above 2021, except in the month of April 2022 when we collected N16,357,509,497 which came 8% lower than N17,938,794,417.

“In January this year, the command collected N15,713,776,798, which is 3.3% higher than N15,205,823,545 collected in January 2021. For February of both years, N14,075,386,963 was collected in 2022 and N11,706,947,150 was collected in 2021 showing a 20% increase above previous year’s figure.

“In March 2022, the command collected N21,840,828,908 which translates into 9.5% increase above the N19,937,869,175 collected in the third month of last year.

“Comparative figures of May 2022 with that of 2021 shows the highest monthly increase of 28f. This year N22,550,759,092 was collected above N17,606,073,741 collected same month of last year.”

The statement reads further: “For the month of June 2022, N27,029,957,255 was collected showing 21.5% increase above N22,253,694,223 that was collected in June 2021.”

The PTML customs boss admonished officers and men of the area to keep up the impressive performance and continue to shun any act of compromise while safeguarding the economy and national security.