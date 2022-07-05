Mauricio Pochettino

By Biodun Busari

Paris Saint-Germain have sacked their manager Mauricio Pochettino following months of uncertainty surrounding his future.

Pochettino who joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, where he won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France was fired on Tuesday over a series of poor performance.

A statement from the club read: “Paris Saint-Germain confirms that it has ended its collaboration with Mauricio Pochettino. The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”

Despite the French giants winning the Ligue 1 in April, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss was booed by a large sections of the home fans.

There has been a perception that he was responsible for several poor games in the last season.

According to a report by Mirror, Christophe Galtier is expected to be officially appointed as his successor this week.

The 55-year-old Galtier has previously managed Lille and Nice, leading the latter to a fifth-place finish last season.

The Argentine interrupted PSG’s dominance in the French league by clinching the Ligue 1 title with Lille in 2021.

PSG were eliminated from the Champions League at the round-of-stage by eventual winners Real Madrid and also crashed out early in the Coupe de France with a humiliating defeat to Nice.

Pochettino was appointed as PSG boss in January 2021, replacing the dismissed Thomas Tuchel, and within two weeks had won the first trophy of his coaching career – guiding his side to the Trophée des Champions by defeating Marseille.

Despite defeating Monaco in the Coupe de France final, PSG were surprisingly beaten to the Ligue 1 title by huge outsiders Lille.