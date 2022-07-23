.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A United State based politician, Honourable Billy Nwoye has promised to give N12 million ($20,000) to anybody that comes up with empirical proof that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar sold Nigeria assets when he was Vice President to himself.

Nwoye, who was said to be the first Nigerian to be elected as City Council member in Altadena in the County of Los Angeles in 2003 gave August 1 as a deadline for anyone with a proof.

The one time Special Adviser to Governor Gray Davis on Consular Matters said he was familiar with the activities of Abubakar between 1999 and 2007.

According to him, “I had the opportunity of working with Atiku when he negotiated bilateral cooperation between the State of California, the fifth largest economy in the world and Nigeria through the office of the former Lieutenant Governor, Cruz Bustamante.”

Making the challenge, he said, “I will like to offer a reward of $20000 (12 million naira) to anyone who can PROVE that the UNIFIER sold all assets to himself between 1999 and 2007. You have until August 1st, 2022 to present the proofs and claim the reward.”