Princess Funmilola Fisher, known as Princess Wonda, has finally released her highly anticipated single titled Lala Le, and her fans are already in awe.

This dancehall and afrobeat song will be TikTok’s fave, a summer anthem and dance floor filler!

Lala Le was perfectly produced by Mr Marz who tactfully fuses afro-beat and dancehall into a compelling beat and topped off with Princess Wonda’s unique vocal-delivery.

Princess Wonda recently threw fans in a frenzy with her debut album, “Fantasy Fair” which was released in October 2021 featuring sounds across Africa including Congolese legend Awilo Longomba, 1da Banton and many more. The album also charted in the UK at #27 across all genres on iTunes; this is a sign that Lala Le will be a summer anthem.

“Lala Le” is a Yoruba phrase meaning ‘every night’ and the song is a playful melodic Afro-dancehall inspired singalong. Princess Wonda has collaborated with anonymous talented artist also under Dreamer’s Management called ‘Mystr D’; offering up a fusion of languages from English to Yoruba to Patois.

Princess Wonda is so skilled in her craft. She is undoubtedly the Princess of Afro Fusion. The superstar is also scheduled to continue her Album World Tour covering Africa in August and ending the year on a high with her own headline show in London.