Reveals what ‘ll happen 2yrs after taking over

By Steve Oko

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the excruciating hardship and economic woes in the country, declaring that the Nigeria of today was not what the founding fathers of the country envisaged when they staked their lives to seek our independence.

Obi who spoke on Saturday during an award of scholarship by Alex Otti Foundation at the Mata Dei Catholic Cathedral Umuahia, declared that time had come for patriotic Nigerians to join the ongoing efforts to rescue the country from political hijackers and rebuild it.

The presidential candidate said the reason poverty rate “is high up in the country is because Nigeria has remained a consuming country instead of producing nation.”

He blamed the woes of the country on poor leadership and lack of vision by those occupying leadership positions.

The former Anambra Governor noted that Nigeria is heavily endowed with talented and willing youth population but visionless leaders have stagnated the country.

” This country has young people full of energy and talents but the old ones don’t want to give them space. So, we must find the youths a space. We must create opportunities for the poor in this country to earn a living.

” We cannot continue this way! This is not our country! A country where people cannot buy a loaf of bread is not our country. Our country must be productive. We must take back our country and end this poverty!”

Obi solicited the prayers of Nigerians for leaders in the country so they could use public funds to work for the people instead of competing in squandermania.

” I ask for your prayers. Continue to pray for Nigeria. Use me as a point of contact. Let God touch our leaders to use public money for public good.

” It’s not their personal money. They must use it for public good. We must stop this waste

There is too much waste in the system.

” People are being owed their salaries and pensions, yet those owing them are living like stars. It’s unfair!

” In 2023, we must make a difference. We must take back our country and rebuild it”.

The presidential hopeful said that within two years under his watch as President, Aba and Port Harcourt would become one city.

He said he had already told Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu how Aba, the economic honey pot of Abia would be transformed to join its neighbouring Port Harcourt.

” I told Ikpeazu today that if I become President, within two years, Aba will join Port Harcourt and they will become one city.

” Those things they produce abroad, we can produce them here in Aba and export them. We must go and compete with the world.

” The shoes in Aba must be exported. All we need is Government’s support to export it so we can make a living.”

He said that there would be a new Nigeria where ever part of the country would be very proud and happy to belong to the country as development will be evenly distributed across the country.

Obi said Africa would feel the impact of massive development that would erupt in all parts of the country under his watch.