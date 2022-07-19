.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Residents of Iwopin Waterside Area (OWA) of Ogun State are outraged over students of St. Kizito Senior Secondary School (KSSS) write their promotional examinations on bare floors of classrooms.

The third term promotional examinations commence in July, 2022, before proceeding to the next higher classes of KSSS.

Chairman of the KSSS Alumni Association, Kabiru Abass, yesterday (Monday) in Maiduguri, Borno state; declared that; “The Ogun State Government should address the lack of infrastructure school facilities including classrooms, teachers and other staff rooms.”

He lamented that the condition of learning in the school is unacceptable and degrading to teachers, students and their parents.

According to him, the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area schools are also in poor state of school buildings and classrooms.

He noted that this is an issue that has been ongoing for a very long time now.

On the equipping of school, he said: “At the Alumni level, we have done a lot. We are the ones that renovated the whole laboratory for the students.

“We ensured that the laboratory has all the necessary facilities to provide a conducive learning environment for both teachers and students.”

Besides, he added that the Alumni renovated the Corps Lodge, where National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members lodged during their national service.

Continuing, he said: “We are procuring some school desks and chairs, but not in large quantity due to funding,” pledging that other alumni members will provide some school furniture and other teaching materials.

On sustaining the school for students, he said: “We have met with the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of the school about three times on how to renovate the school.”

He, therefore urged them to support the school by providing a conducive learning environment for the students.