By Ndahi Marama

The Nigeria Police COLLEGE IN Maiduguri, the Borno state capital has graduated 9, 989 recruits to overcome the challenges of policing to fight crimes in the country.

The police ration however, fell from 572 to 648 Nigerians to each police officer between 2016 and 2018.

Addressing the 2020 Batch of police recruits, yesterday (Wednesday), in Maiduguri, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba disclosed: “Today’s event marks the joyful climax of a physically exerting and instinctually challenging training activities.”

According to him, the training is designed to transit the recruits from civilians to professional police officers.

Baba, represented by his Deputy, Zannah Mohammed, added that the police training is the right orientation to meet the challenges of policing in a democratic society.

He said that the annual training of 10, 000 policemen was to change the narratives of policing to address the manpower gaps in the country.

The police chief also lamented the under-policing that prevented optimal police service delivery in Nigeria.

He noted that the police ratio to citizens; has continued to decline from 572 in 2016 to 648 in 2018.

“The recruitment exercise projects the determination of Federal Government address the factors that lead to the rising rates of crimes and unemployment,” he said.

He said that the passing out of the recruits has saved them from the temptation of committing crimes with a platform to fight crimes.

He further disclosed that another set of 10, 000 recruits will resume training at 15 Police Training Institutions under 2021 batch.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari has remained committed in closing the gaps of operational efficiency of the Police and their welfare

Already, he said that the Ministry of Police Affairs, Police Trust Fund and corporate bodies have responded by the procurement of vehicles, weaponry and civil disorder assets.

According to him, the manpower development opportunities for personnel could drive the added value of policing.

Continuing, he added; “We’re experiencing an ethical rebirth with an increasingly well-equipped and positioned to take the war against crimes.”

He warned that the criminal elements are threatening communal values for security, peace and freedom of expressions.

On their duty posts, he said: “All of you will be posted back to your respective Local Government Areas,” noting that this will deepen community policing strategies of the Government.

He said that it will maximize the graduated recruits’ local knowledge in to addressing communal crimes.

“Your career is dependent on the quality of your respective character, discipline and professionalism,” he said.