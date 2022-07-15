By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

OYO state police command, on Friday, confirmed the arrest of principal of Federal Government Girl’s College, Oyo and a teacher over the allegation of rape of a 14-year-old student

Recall that the family of the victim has demanded justice from Federal Government over alleged rape and molestation of their daughter by a teacher of the school, Timothy Alayoteti.

Addressing newsmen in Ibadan, the elder sister to the victim, Mercy Gabriel lamented that after several months of the incident, her sister was still suffering from the trauma she went through.

According to her, the family was forced to take the victim to a psychologist for check up, yet she still behaves abnormally.

“My sister came home with our other siblings in a very sad mood. We probed her but she didn’t talk. But in about a months later, one of the PTA representatives followed her to me in my shop and the elderly woman narrated the whole story to me.

“She confirmed to me that her teacher, Alayoteti raped her. Our parent went to the school but the principal said it was a mere rumor. At that time, no legal action was taken but we were forced to report the incident to Police in Oyo.” She added.

Also confirming it, the Chairman, Parents/Teachers’ Association, PTA, of the school, Mr. Atanda Adesina said the association was in top of the case.

A representative of the parent forum of the school, Mrs. Nancy Faniran said timely intervention of the parent forum led to the arrest of the suspect.