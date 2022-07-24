By Mistura Abdulrasaq

A fleeing notorious gun runner that had been on the wanted list of the Edo State Police Command has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command , with the recovery of an AK 47 he was alleged to have been terrorizing residents of Ikhuenobo community in Benin city, with.

The suspect, Clement Goubadia , popularly called babuze, was alleged to have shot one Frank Eferin , dead, in the presence of a policeman , two months ago .

He was also alleged to have first attacked a policeman identified as ASP Jolly Ewiwilem , attached to Okhuahe division , the same day, before shooting the victim in his presence.

When news of the incident reached the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, CP Abutu Yaro, he directed operatives of the Command Intelligence Team to smoke the fleeing suspect out of his hiding.

Vanguard gathered that the operatives trailed him to his hideout in Iguomo village last Thursday, where he was subsequently arrested.

Preliminary investigation, as gathered, revealed that the suspect alleged to also be a land grabber had been hiding under the cover of the Edo State Vigilante group , to perpetrate the heinous crime.

Arrested alongside Babuze, was a suspected member of his gang identified as Odira Obiaku, a.k.a Water,Small body big engine.

When news of his arrest filtered in, communities within Ikhuenobo went agog in jubilation.

One of the residents, Osasuwa Omokhian, told Vanguard that , “ He is one of the leaders of the Edo State Vigilante group. He had once ordered his vigilante boys to open fire on police operatives. They have been terrorizing communities in Benin city for long. We hope he would be prosecuted accordingly , so that our communities would experience peace”.

CP Yaro said the suspect and his collaborators would be prosecuted , adding that the command under his watch would not fold its hand and watch criminals hold sway.

He also urged those who have criminal reports against the suspect to step forward, in order to widen the scope of investigation on him, for immediate prosecution.