Prince Luxury Group, PLG has officially rebranded and unveiled a new logo. The company announced this in Lagos on Wednesday during a press briefing. It is the first brand overhaul since the Prince Luxury Group was founded in 2015.

The firm’s new logo is distinctive, simple, elegant and vibrant, combining the five pointed star a with the unique customised Letters P-L-G, in predominant red on white and white on red background in square shape.

The five pointed star on top of the letters is a divine symbol of light, excellence, quality, growth & development, and connotes deep personal relationships based on the spirit of oneness and mutualism among subsidiaries of the Group.

In February 2021, The group incorporated a new subsidiary, GoGo Express Limited, a logistics company committed to providing extensive logistics services through innovative Morden technologies.

In May 2022 the group also introduced Bonaqua Bottled Water Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, to provide premium mineralised bottled water to Nigerians.

The company remarked that its rebranding is an extension and visual representation of PLG’s “refreshed strategy”, amid Vision 2030 and promises on leading and creating value to the nation and across Africa.

The Chairman and CEO, Prince Luxury Group, Prince Omoha Nduka, said. The rebranding exemplifies PLG’s commitment to continually redefining the way people live and “developing

our nation as well as creating values for our shareholders and investors.”

“ The original identity just wasn’t conveying the wonderful products story, or appearing premium

enough for the growth of our businesses. This rebrand will help shift public perception of the PLG brand and also influence its market,” Omoha says.

The group is currently operating in fields such as real estate development, logistics, construction, sales and marketing of properties and stock investments.

Prince Luxury Group is a privately owned conglomerate company, founded in 2015.

The group has it’s presence in two countries, Nigeria and Hong Kong with it’s headquarter in Lagos