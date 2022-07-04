By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda has assured citizens of his resolve to tackle insecurity, unite the people and boost the economy of the State if voted into office in 2023.

Dr. Yilwatda said he has analyzed the state and segmented its problems into three with the first being insecurity hence if he becomes the governor, he would as his first duty, send a bill to the State Assembly for the establishment of a security trust fund to ensure security is supported outside government.

Speaking on Monday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Jos, he listed poor financial response, terrain, structure, and manpower deficit as some of the issues encouraging insecurity, stressing a State like Abia whose landmass is about 5,400sq km has more policemen than Wase, a local government area in Plateau State which has about 4,600sq km.

His words, “I want to provide leadership in Plateau State, we have analyzed Plateau and segment the problems into three and the number one is the issue of security. We don’t have enough funding for security in the State. From 1999 to date, there is no money set aside in the budget for security, it is the discretion of either the local government Chairman or the Governor to determine what he wants to give security and the poor financial response has made a quick response to security an issue…”

As an expert in artificial intelligence, Yilwatda stated he would deploy technology to combat crime saying, “… Drones will be deployed, a bill would be sent to the State Assembly to ensure that phone calls would be censored and monitored and this will reduce the incidents of kidnapping and killing in the rural communities…

“We will unite the people through kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. We will address the State’s economy and 10% of the State IGR will be deployed to address issues of the vulnerable groups like the youths, women, and people living with disabilities…”

However, the State Chairman of the NUJ, Paul Jatau assured his members would discharge their responsibility with decorum and wished the candidate the best in his endeavor.

