Members of the Photojournalists Association of Nigeria, (PJAN), Lagos State chapter, have urged government, politicians, and Nigerians to separate religion from politics in order to avert heating up the polity further.

In a statement made available on Saturday July 2 after the monthly Congress of the association held in Lagos and signed by the association’s chairman, Otunba Kolawole Olasupo, the photojournalists union decried as worrisome the insecurity that has pervaded the country to the level that a sitting governor was advising citizens of his state to start purchasing guns and other ammunitions for self defence.

This invariably signifies that governments at all levels are helpless and thus portends greater danger for the safety of citizens and unity of the federation. As a result of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism which has enveloped many parts in North West, North East and South East of the country, the association expressed the need for state police because effective security can only be managed and achieved from the local level.

The PJAN Chairman stated that unless drastic steps are taken, Nigerians will continue to suffer untold losses in human and properties in devastating measures.

According to PJAN, efficient security management as done in advance nations is the one managed locally. It stated that Nigeria may be losing the battle to criminals until establishment of state police. The association gave an example of a country like the United States which has different police formations, from county, to state and to the federal levels.

“The reality today is that no where and no one is safe. Trains, aircrafts, roads, even churches where people take refuge are all been attacked by hoodlums, bandits and terrorists”, said PJAN chairman.

He then urged the members of both National Assembly, which include The Senate and the House of Representatives to take proactive step to amend the Nigerian constitution in order accommodate for creation of state police.

“It is worthy of note that since over 20 years ago the issue of state police has been dragging with our successive governments, but it took the nation’s legislative arms few weeks to amend the constitution to accommodate the electoral act because it relates to their personal political ambitions”, Olasupo concluded.