After hid six days of vacation in Turkey, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has returned to Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike, alongside his Abia State counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport, on Saturday afternoon.

Recall that prior to his trip to Turkey, the River State Governor had been in the news for controversial reasons, which saw a number of top politicians thronging his Ada George residence for political consultation.

The peak of controversy that greeted Wike’s vacation in Turkey was his speculated meeting with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in France.

Tinubu had flown off the country to France ahead of Wike, a trip which his campaign management described as a continuation of high-level engagements with stakeholders.

The France trip may not be unconnected to how to widen negotiations and the selection process of befitting running mate for the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

But, Tinubu had swiftly dismissed reports of a meeting between him and Governor Wike in France.

On Friday night, the Tinubu Media Office in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman said although the APC standard bearer holds Gov. Wike in high esteem, such a meeting never took place.

He said, “Asiwaju Tinubu’s supposed meeting with Governor Wike in France is Fake News”.

The statement reads partly, “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.”

