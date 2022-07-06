By Biodun Busari

Nigerians on Twitter, have reacted to the statements by former Niger Delta ex-militant, Asari Dokubo calling Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), a scam.

Dokubo, yesterday, on Facebook, said Obi is deceiving people with lies and that he cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

In reactions to Dokubo’s position, majority of Obi’s supporters, popularly called Obidient movement, have said the former Anambra state governor poses a threat to corrupt political elite in Nigeria, hence, all manner of verbal attacks against him.

Here are their reactions below:

@iamobiemeka reacted: “When someone like Asari Dokubo is against Peter Obi, that will prove to you that Peter Obi is a thorn on the flesh of criminals and those who illegally siphon the commonwealth of Nigeria. Asari Dokubo being one of them.”

@Mazi_Clem said: “Peter Obi is a scam because they can’t survive without their pay masters’ stipends and oil bunkering.”

“Asari Dokubo should ask those that came before him, we Obidients are not moved by propagandists and their tactics,” @KANSROYAL tweeted. “We will continue to press your neck in this fight for a better Nigeria.”

@gloriousabel said: “Whether Peter Obi of Labour Party wins or not, the energy and turn up worth applauding. What a good time to be a Nigerian.”

@6iols noted: “You guys are shocked that even Asari Dokubo has something to say. When corrupt people are fighting against something/someone what does that mean? They’re not just against him fixing the country/anti-corruption, it’s the standard he’ll set for every coming president after him.”