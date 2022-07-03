.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has appealed to his supporters to imbibe tolerance in the course campaigning for his presidential bid.

Obi made the appeal in a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

While thanking supporters for believing in him and his commitment to building a united, secure and well-functioning Nigeria, Obi appealed to his supporters to be more tolerant of other people’s views, dissent and divergent opinions and possibly learn from them.

He said, “While the frustration and anger in the country is understandable, we must strive to channel that energy positively in ways that will earn the support and collaboration of others.

“Even as our message continues to gain broad acceptance, there are some we still need to work to convince. In expressing ourselves, we should do so with grace so as not to precipitately shut doors to future collaborations on sustainable nation-building. -PO,” the LP candidate added.

Recall Ob had earlier to cautioned his supporters over his portrait, which was embossed in prayer mats in some mosques.

While commending the efforts of his supporters unflinching support and the initiative, Obi noted that the act could have been out of misguidiance.

He apologized on his supporters his supporters behalf and pleaded with the Muslim community, saying he never intended to make mockery of the Muslim faith and Islamic practice.