By Nwafor Sunday

Professor Pat Utomi, Tuesday said that the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, would win the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Pat Utomi who is a former presidential candidate and founder of Centre for Value in Leadership (CVL) disclosed this on Politics Today, on ChannelsTv.

He said that Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, would defeat the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, respectively.

Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the PDP flag bearer while former Lagos state governor Ahmed Bola Tinubu is for the APC.

Both political parties are ready to win the forthcoming election.

However, giving reasons Atiku and Tinubu would lose the election, Utomi opined that Nigerians are tired of the two political parties for their non-performance, noting that time has come to save the country.

His words: “Nigeria is at dead end. Nigeria is bankrupt technically. Nigeria cannot pay its debt. Nigerians need a change and that change is Peter Obi”.