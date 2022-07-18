Says LP with ‘Obedient family’ will take back Nigeria for purpose of rescuing it from continued decline

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi has congratulated the Osun State Governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Adelekefe describing the outcome of the election as not a verdict on his LP exponentially growing strength nationwide.

Mr Obi also congratulated the LP, governorship candidate in the state Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, on their hard- fought battle, saying tjat their spirit of resolve and sportsmanship, despite the outcome was commendable.

A statement issued in Onitsha by Mr. Obi’s Media aide Mr Valentine Obienyem, also said that Obidient Movement” Family and supporters nationwide, for their growing strength nationwide, especially when viewed against the fact that they are barely one month old in the party and had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.

Mr. Obi’s statement read, “I extend my warmest personal congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke on wining the Osun State Gubernatorial election.

“I also congratulate the candidate of our Labour Party, Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, on the hard- fought battle. Their spirit of resolve and sportsmanship, despite the outcome is commendable.

“To our “Obidient Movement” Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide, especially when viewed against the fact that we are barely one month old in the party and had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.

“It is however refreshing to observe that within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally. We must strengthen our collective resolve and not relent in our noble march to take back our country.

“Much work remains to be done, hence we must focus the totality of our efforts now on the forthcoming 2023 General elections. In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate throughout the length and breath of the nation.

“We are confident that most Nigerian electorates will buy into our mission to take back Nigeria, for the purpose of rescuing it from continued decline, changing the national psyche from consumption to production and from sharing dwindling resources to creating wealth and ultimately combating poverty frontally.”

