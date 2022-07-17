The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday.

Obasanjo received the 2023 candidates at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Also present was the Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, a social justice activist.

Obi’s ally and a former United Nations official, Oseloka Obaze shared photos of the meeting on social media.

Obaze was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer for the 2017 Anambra governorship election.

The parley is believed to be part of Obi’s consultations ahead of the general elections next year.