John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyiochia Ayu, has said the party has now set its sights on the Presidential Villa come 2023, after its victory in the Osun State Governorship elections.

Ayu said this in a statement he signed and issued on Sunday.

He said the declaration! that the declaration of the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, as the duly elected Governor , by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was a referendum of the people on the All Progressives Congress-led administration at all levels.

He said, “This election was a referendum on the disastrous APC stewardship, and proves conclusively that Nigerians want PDP back. And, indeed, PDP is coming!

“I also salute the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). as well as security agencies for toeing the path of neutrality and ensuring that the votes counted.

“The task before us now is to transit from Opposition to Governance . This we shall do.

With Osun done, , Next VIlla!”

The PDP National Chairman recalled that only a few days ago, the defeated Governor, HE Adegboyega Oyetola , the APC, did everything to frustrate the PDP and it’s candidate.

This measure included denying the PDP the use of any public facility in the state capital for its mega-rally.

“We had to use the party’s state secretariat. As it were, we couldn’t have access to the stadium, but we had access to the people’s hearts, loyalty and votes.

“The convincing win of 403, 371 against Gov. Oyetola’s 375, 027 is ample proof of that.” Ayu added.

Ayu also said, “Twelve years ago, specifically on 26th November, 2010, the PDP lost Osun state – not through the ballot-box – but via a judicial coup (ruling).

“That coup (ruling) terminated the action-packed tenure of HE Olagunsoye Oyinlola. And since then, Osun has been frozen in executive misrule and underdevelopment.

“Four years ago, the PDP won the governorship, but our Candidate, Sen. Adeleke, was robbed of victory in broad daylight. We went back to the drawing-board, and today, we have reclaimed our victory.

“Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people from the scourge of mediocrity, empty promises and excuses.

“I congratulate the two-time winner, the tenacious Adeleke. I congratulate the good people and residents of Osun state. I hail every party stakeholder who stood with us in action,prayers and hope.

“You have kept faith with the PDP. You refused to be intimidated. You refused to be bought over with foodstuffs and 30 silver coins. You said no to thuggery and vote-fraud. You have done well.“

Ayu equally singled out the PDP National Campaign Council for the Osun State Governorship Election, headed by HE Gov. Duoye Diri, for what he described as a superlative performance.

He also thanked the PDP’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for tireless work. PDP, he said, is proud of all of them.

While expressing gratitude to each of them, he said “You have helped to return PDP to power after 12 years. You have returned hope to Osun state.

“But beyond this, you have renewed the quit notice on the reigning APC Federal government. PDP first issued the quit notice in December last year when this present leadership assumed office. “

Ayu appealed to all Nigerians especially members of the PDP to join the party’s moving train as it heads towards reclaiming Aso Villa.

He declared, “With PDP,” Nigeria shall rise again. Indeed, she is already rising. Osun people have spoken. The rest of Nigeria shall speak with a resounding Voice on 25th February 2023.“