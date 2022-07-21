By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Senator Bassey Akpan (Akwa-Ibom North East) has written the Senate on his defection from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to Young Progressives Party, YPP.

His resignation as member of the PDP was contained in a letter dated July 18, 2022 and read during plenary, yesterday, by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Akpan in the letter explained that his defection was against the backdrop of agitations among members of the party, who were dissatisfied with the absence of a level playing field during the governorship primaries in the state.

His defection to the YPP brings the number of serving senators in the party to two.