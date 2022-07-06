John Alechenu, Abuja

Two term Ondo State candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, has expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the upcoming Osun Governorship election, following the truce brokered among party stakeholders in the state.

Jegede spoke while presenting an interim report of the reconciliation committee set up by the PDP National Working Committee to reconcile feuding party members in Lagos and Osun States.

He said, “We were there with members our colleagues who are here today because what we are submitting today is an interim report.

“We concentrated for now on Osun because of the election that is coming by the grace of God on the 16th of this month. And we’re quite hopeful with what we have seen because we were there.

“We interacted with contending factions that are there and we believe that working together will guarantee us victory.

“I can tell you that the people of Osun are waiting. And they are quite anxious about this. Expecting that comes 16,17 of July will ursher in a new PDP administration in the state by the grace of God.

“What we’re able to do is to bring the parties together, and we’re able to bring them all around the roundtable. We spoke to all the stakeholders, we spoke to all the groups, we harmonise positions that will should, we’re able to at that point.”

“We are hopeful that the two parties have agreed that they were going to work together for the interest of the PDP, we were also able to extract commitments from all the sides, that the only way to achieve success is if we have a united front. “

Jegede urged the party leadership to ensure a proper follow up in order for the party to achieve the desired result.

In response, the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagun, expressed gratitude to the panel while promising that the NWC would play its part in ensuring that the party comes out victorious.

He said, “On behalf of the NWC, I want to sincerely thank for a speedy response to our request.

“The assignment was really one of the best we can say in terms of reconciliation. And less than six to seven weeks the assignment was given, and to be sincern, we have seen your handiwork.

“The moment you were inaugurated, you hit the road, it has yielded fruits greatly, and we are sure of victory.

“However, we want to enjoin you, even there was no election in Lagos, the part of your assignment is for Osun and Lagos.

“ I want you to take this opportunity, just like in Osun, to hit the ground in Lagos, because even Lagos too, you have ample time to go to Lagos and make sure what you did in Osun will repeat the same. This your report will go all long way, not only in Osun but also in other states.”