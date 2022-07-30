By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Delta State Governor and the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic, PDP, in the coming general elections, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has hinted that the party would resolve and overcome its current challenges before the elections.

He assured that the party would go into the elections as one united family to ensure its resounding success and victory.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Benue state Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, Dr. Okowa gave the assurance after a closed door meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

The Governor was quoted as saying that the reconciliation process initiated by leaders of the party to resolve all issues that emanated from the presidential primaries and his subsequent emergence as the vice presidential candidate was on, stressing that at the end, “all issues would be resolved.”

He noted that the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike was a strong party man who had worked very hard for the success of the PDP and would not want to work for another political party.

In his remarks, Governor Samuel Ortom corroborated the position of the vice presidential candidate, saying leaders of the PDP were still discussing to correct whatever that might have gone wrong during the presidential and vice presidential tussles.

Governor Ortom however stated that as a critical and major stakeholder of the PDP, Governor Wike needed to be pacified to ensure that the reconciliation process was easy and smooth in the interest of the party.

