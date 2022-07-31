By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike is currently hosting a crucial meeting with Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party who coordinated his Presidential campaign at the Rivers State Governor’s Lodge Abuja.

The meeting which started over an hour ago, is holding behind closed doors.

Although the agenda of the meeting is still unclear, Vanguard gathered that the agenda revolves around the seemingly intractable post presidential primary crisis which is threatening to split the party.

Those at the meeting include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and Governor of Enugu state Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Others are former governor of Cross River state Donald Duke, former governor of some Benue state Gabriel Suswam, former Ondo state governor Olusegun Mimiko, former Bayelsa state governor Seriake Dickson, Ibrahim Idris of Kogi state and former Plateau state governor Jonah Jang.

