By God’s grace Dr. Benard Omoyeni, the Environmental Scientist and Entrepreneur started his journey as a factory worker, then progressed to a lecturer, Environment Subject Matter Expert and Businness giant

Born on the 1st of July 1971 as the second child but first male born of 8 children to Pa (Ambassador) Julius and Mrs. Regina Omoyeni, Pastor Bernard Adedotun Omoyeni hails from Oka land in Ondo state, and had his humble beginnings as a factory worker at Nigerian Textile Mills, Ikeja where he worked briefly before gaining admission to the university.

Armed with a Bachelor of Technology degree in Fisheries and Wildlife in April 1997 (FUTA); Masters degree in Public Administration (UNIMAID, 2001), and a 2004 Master of Science degree in Environmental Management from the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta, along with Master of Science degree in Geographic Information System from the University of Ibadan in 2005, Doctor of Business Administration (Honouris Causa) from the prestigious Commonwhealth University, UK, 2019 and recently a Doctor of Philosophy Degree from the University of Agriculture Abeokuta.

Dr Omoyeni observed the mandatory National Youth Service scheme at the Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology Baga, Borno State between 1998/99 and was retained by the same institution to serve in various capacities as Lecturer, Head of Departments and Acting Provost, all between 1999 and 2005.

By the favour of God, Dr Omoyeni secured an appointment with

a multinational oil and gas Company as Environmental Specialist, and he has maintained employment with the multinational oil coy since 2005.

Through the inspiration of God, he founded an export company, Palmadex Global Integrated Services in 2015 to promote export on non-oil agro and allied products, while creating employment and income for a number of Nigerians.

Palmadex Global Integrated Services in 7 years of operation has become an award winning and internationally renowned export company of choice with Dr. Benard siting as MD/CEO, while his brother, Dr. Patrick Omoyeni (Dr. Fixit) is the Operations Manager.

Recently, when Palmadex clocked 7 years, Dr. Benard had this to say

“Palmadex is proud to have contributed immensely to the GDP of Nigeria, taking advantage of the opportunities in non-oil agro exports and creating employment opportunities for hundreds of Nigerians.”

EIA: Asides being a sought after professional in the Climes and Environment sector, along with institutional and climatic interests, he is the Author of the best selling Principles & Application of Environmental Impact Assessment- a professional documentation of global climatic concerns which has now metamorphosed into an independent company with global media affiliates.

Julius Omoyeni Foundation for Educational Development (JOFEDEV): Dr Omoyeni founded JOFEDEV in Aug 2017 as an NGO dedicated to providing educational support to indigent students through scholarship and educational counselling. Hundreds of students have benefitted from JOFEDEV scholarship offered yearly since inception.

Owase Community Professionals Forum (OCPF):

Being the National Coordinator of any organization is no easy task, especially when it involves professionals from various fields (at home and in diaspora), but who have common roots and diverse interests.

Dr. Benard Omoyeni currently serves as national Coordinator of OCPF, an organization dedicated to the progressive wellbeing of Owase indigenes in Oka Akoko- Ondo state. The OCPF is also credited for many philanthropic efforts and initiatives within the Ondo community, which includes providing relief during the Covid19 saga and building a town hall.

Living Faith Church: He had an encounter with the Living Faith Commission, under the Apostolic mandate of Bishop David Oyedepo sometime in August 1990, precisely when he became born again and heard the word repeatedly. He gained admission into university that same year and began to walk in that light of vision and began to see God take him through the future he wanted to live. Beyond his academic exploits, Dr Omoyeni was ordained a Pastor with the Living Faith Church by Bishop David Oyedepo in September of 2019- as a minister of God’s gospel.

When asked to describe her husband on the occasion of his 51st birthday, Dr. Benard’s beloved wife, Mrs. Uzoma Omoyeni in her own words qualifies him using the words ‘integrity, trustworthiness and excellence’

“Pst(Dr) Benard Omoyeni is a dedicated family man and at the same time, a devoted Pastor, a man of integrity at his work and as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Palmadex Group. His records of integrity, trustworthiness and excellence are unparalleled. His leadership prowess speaks in the work attitude of all his staff at Palmadex where I serve as the Director of Business Administration.

“Pst. Benard Omoyeni is blessed with deep love for humanity and always seeking the wellbeing of others. This has spurred his establishment of Julius Omoyeni Foundation for Educational Development (JOFEDEV), Chairmaned and named after his beloved father, Pa (Amb) Julius Omoyeni (JP). He is also the National Coordinator of Owase Community Professional Forum (OCPF) which sees to the development and social wellbeing of his people from his home town in Oka Akoko.

I pray this day and always, that the word of God remains a lamp unto his feet and a light unto his path. I pray he remains a burning and shining light to his world. The Lord keep him healthy and wealthy and much more stay forever in love with me his Queen ‘Uzofine’.”

Dr. Patrick Omoyeni, the Operations Manager at Palmadex Global Integrated Services and younger brother to celebrant, also had colorful anecdotes to characterize the person of Dr. Benard Omoyeni.

“Pst (Dr) Benard Omoyeni, my boss, role model and mentor, MD/CEO, Palmadex Group, Nigeria, Dubai and Vietnam.

God’s servant, an astute industrialist, a leader per excellence, a pathfinder and trailblazer, has provided broad shoulders to myself and all his younger siblings to stand on to see farther, he has made indelible impacts everywhere and on every one who comes his way. Dr. Benard Omoyeni is a dedicated God-loving brother whose light has given many lights. He is an avid lover of excellence and always stops at nothing to achieve it. As the Founder of Palmadex Group, his style of leadership has provided me global insights that had spurred the company to becoming a global import export trading partner of choice as well as helped me come up with more businesses impacting lives both nationally and internationally.

May the mighty hand of God whom he serves alwaysly continue to uphold and perfect all that concerns him in Jesus name. Amen. Congratulations and happy birthday, Sir.”

God be praised as Bernard remains a member of many professional bodies which include the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FSN), Nigeria Environmental Society (NES), American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE), Institute of Management Consultant (IMC) Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA).

He doubles as Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Environment and Public Health Management and Institute of Management Consultant

Happy birthday Dr. BENARD OMOYENI,And many happy returns!

GODSPOWERPROJECT. Palmadex. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Owase Community Professionals Forum (OCPF) wish you a great day and fruitful new year Dr. Benard Omoyeni.