By Adeola Badru

The Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport in Oyo State, Professor Kehinde Sangodoyin, yesterday, called on the Canadian government to partner with the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in his resolve to re-engineer a modern state.

Professor Sangodoyin in a statement made available to Vanguard, disclosed the readiness of the state government when he paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun, the Nigeria Ambassador to Canada, which was held at 470 Minto Place, Rockliffe Park, Ottawa.

The commissioner, while discussing Governor Makinde’s Road Map for Accelerated Development 2019-2023, harped on the need for the Canadian government to collaborate with the present administration on infrastructure development and agribusiness.

He added that the state government has provided conducive environment for businesses to thrive noting that the government has continued to invest on various developmental projects that have direct economic impacts on the citizenry.

In his remarks, the Nigeria Ambassador to Canada, Adeyinka Asekun appreciated the commissioner for the visit and promised to convey the request to appropriate authority.

The meeting had in attendance, Captain Ms Ipaye, Engineer Ipaye, Dr Mrs Sangodoyin, Mrs Asekun, Ms Esther Sangodoyin and Mr Akinbuwa among other dignitaries that were present.