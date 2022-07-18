As Makinde likely to swear in new deputy

By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Monday impeached the state’s deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, over allegations of gross misconduct and financial impropriety, while in office.

The Assembly, during its emergency sitting recommended that, having considered the report of the seven-man panel constituted by the Chief Judge of the state to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor, it has found him culpable of all allegations.

The recommendations stated further: “I hereby, recommend for the approval of the house, pursuant to section 188 (19) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) that the deputy governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, stand removed from from office with effect from today, Monday July 18, 2022.”

Following this development, the governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, is expected to announce the name of the new deputy governor, who is expected to be sworn in with immediately effect today, as the assembly planned to reconvene its sitting again in the next few hours.

