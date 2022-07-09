By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigeria Youth Corporate Social Responsibility Fund (NYCSRF) has cautioned the Lagos governments and king makers in the state over kingship imposition in Oworoshoki Coommunity of Lagos State and urged them to reverse the decision to avert possible breakdown of law and order in the community.

The warning came from the Director-General of the group, Hon Vincent Anthony Ubani, at a press conference held in the community, noting that the call for peace was aimed at avoiding preventable calamity in the state.

This follows a report from the office of the Lagos state Director of NYCSRF, Amb. Akindayomi Olasunkanmi to the Headquarters and copied to the President National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, Amb Solomon Adodo, on the tension the youths in Oworoshoki Kingdom in KOSOFE LGA are going through over the alleged Oba imposition.

According to Olasunkanmi, the Lagos state government failed to approve the original Oba Elect of Oworoshoki Kingdom, which is already raising dusts and agitation that is enveloping the troubled kingdom..

The NYCSRF Director General, said his appeal was made on behalf of the entire Nigerian youths, students and women and warned that failure to reverse the alleged injustice could lead to break down of law and order in the area.

Amb. Ubani said he remained committed to resolving the agitation which is currently going on over the imposition of a different Oba against the original Oba-Elect, Nurudeen Olalekan Saliu as key stakeholder of Nigeria Youth who has paid his full dues in serving the entire youths, students and women rights in the Federation and those in Diaspora ,

‘‘I have supported the government in many areas and deserve the honor of the council to recommend solutions to ensure that this type of agitation by the young people does not trigger problems.

‘‘It is on this premise that the case is presented to the Presidency, SGF and also copy to all appropriate authority both the Director DSS, IGP and the Lagos state Commissioner of Police and the Lagos state government, who are relevant to the subject matter for them to know that Lagos state youths, students and women both South West have a critical stake on this rejection to install the original Oba Elect Oba Nurudeen Olalekan Saliu of Oworoshoki Kingdom and as a patron the action is against the youths, students and women on south west. .

‘’It is on this note that we at the Nigeria Youth Headquarters NYCSRF have pen down our request and appeal that all authority are to as a matter of urgency look into this report and see how the Lagos state government can urgently address the tension in this matter of the Lagos state government not approving the original Oba Elect of Oworoshoki Kingdom, which is already raising agitation that has been reported to me-

‘’For this cause, I have to visit Lagos state and have discussed at length with the Oba Elect on June 25, 2022 at Oworoshoki Kingdom just to have a first-hand information from the Oba Nurudeen Olalekan Saliu to understand the reason of the agitations of the youths leaders from that LGA and region. And with documents presented have shown that the original Oba Elect Oba Nurudeen Olalekan Saliu is the rightful Oba that the government is supposed to be approved with the legal documents as backup as well.’’

He therefore called on relevant stakeholders to restore peace and unity in Oworoshoki Kingdom and ask the youths, students and women to give the government a chance and allow them look into the matter and urgently address the issue.

According to him, the tension had already had left many in shock and others hospitalized following the approval of wrong person as the Oba of Oworoshoki Kingdom by the state government , which he said the Oworo people saw as a betrayal to the Kingdom.