By Dayo Johnson

SAINT Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State, yesterday, denied that the victims of the terrorist attack have been abandoned by the church, state government and other stakeholders.

No fewer than 50 worshippers were gruesomely murdered, and about 100 others seriously injured, during the attack on June 5, 2022.

A statement by the Parish Priest of the church, Rev. Vincent Anadi, dismissed a viral video clip circulating on social media, where cash was disbursed to some victims, who claimed that they have been abandoned by the church, state government and other stakeholders, after the attack .

Faulting the video, Anadi said: “The church noted with dismay the video where a victim, Miss Jumoke Oladele, was lying helpless and could not speak because she suffered serious injuries during the attack.

“The victim in the video claimed that she and her family were left to fend for her needs without help from the government, the Church or the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye.

“The narrator in the video also claimed that the Olowo of Owo had received N75 million but chose to distribute only N20,000.00 to the victims.”